Balochistan [Pakistan] October 14 (ANI): A recent outbreak of dengue fever has generated concerns in the Panjgur district, with reports indicating a significant number of infections among men, women, and children, as stated in a report by Dawn.

The community, alongside political figures, has voiced serious worries about the escalating situation, pointing to what they perceive as insufficient healthcare facilities and ineffective preventive measures implemented by district health authorities.

Reports indicate that several individuals returning from Karachi have tested positive for the virus, which is quickly spreading in various areas of the district, especially in Khudabadan and Chitkan.

Residents have expressed that the absence of fumigation efforts and a dedicated dengue control unit has worsened the outbreak.

A local social worker stated, "With a population of about one million, Panjgur lacks an effective system to fight dengue." He added, "For years, anti-mosquito spray initiatives have been largely symbolic, focusing more on photo opportunities than real action," according to Dawn.

Rahmat Saleh Baloch, a leader of the National Party and the Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the Balochistan Assembly, has expressed significant concern about the situation.

He has urged the Balochistan government, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to dispatch medical teams immediately and implement emergency measures to control the outbreak.

Baloch noted that dengue cases in Panjgur have surged dramatically, with infections spreading from Karachi, Hub, and other affected areas. "Local hospitals lack testing kits and specialised personnel," he cautioned, warning that without prompt action, the virus could result in more fatalities, as mentioned in the Dawn report.

He urged the provincial health department to classify Panjgur as a dengue-affected district and enforce emergency protocols, which should include extensive fumigation, public awareness initiatives, and enhancements to medical facilities.

Residents and representatives from civil society have also called on Provincial Assembly members Asadullah Baloch and Rahmat Saleh Baloch to bring this issue to the provincial level and push for the establishment of a dedicated dengue treatment unit at Panjgur Hospital. (ANI)

