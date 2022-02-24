Houston, Fen 24 (AP) An East Texas deputy constable was killed and a suspect wounded in shootings Wednesday in a Houston shopping mall.

The shootings happened shortly after 4 pm Wednesday in the PlazAmericas mall in southeastern Houston.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis Latest Updates: UN Chief Asks Putin to Stop Troops From Invasion; Here Are Latest Developments.

Callers to 911 initially reported that a security guard had been shot, but the guard turned out to be a deputy constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 working off duty, police said. Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers confirmed that the officer involved was his deputy.

Houston police officers responding to the call shot the armed suspect. There was no immediate word on the suspect's condition or what led to the shooting.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Says Russia May Be Engaged in Full-Blown Invasion of Ukraine Before Night is Over.

San Jacinto County is about 45 miles (72.42 km) north of Houston. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)