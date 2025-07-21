Kathmandu [Nepal], July 21 (ANI): Thousands of Nepali Hindu devotees thronged the holiest temple of Lord Shiva, the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, as they observed the second Monday of Sawan or Shravan.

The month of Shravan is considered to be sacred by Hindu devotees, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, when women keep a fast wearing green, yellow clothes, and red bangles and beads. Monday is considered the day of Lord Shiva.

During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees, regardless of their age or gender, go to the Shiva temple to worship the Lord. It is believed that the unmarried girl keeping fast on every Monday of the month shall get the husband of her choice. The married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands and family members.

"We wear green and yellow colored clothes, bangles and fast during the month of Shrawan. We refrain from having non-vegetarian items and immerse in devotion," Asmi, a devotee, told ANI.

"The environment is filled with fervour and gaiety. I came to the temple and performed the rituals, and I am really happy."

On the second Monday of Shravan, all four doors of Pashupatinath Temple were opened for devotees from 3 AM (Local Time). The Pashupati Area Development Trust expects approximately one million footfalls today alone.

On Shravan Mondays, followers of Vedic Sanatan Hinduism observe a fast and perform ritualistic worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees began gathering at the Pashupatinath Temple premises, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting from 3 AM (Local Time).

"The environment here is filled with devotion. On Monday of Shravan, women are fasting and praying for their wishes to be fulfilled. We refrain from having non-vegetarians or those considered impure. It carries immense significance for the Hindu devotees and has come to the Pashupatinath temple as the temple is filled with devotees," Nanda Rupa Shahi, a devotee, told ANI.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust has announced that it will not issue tickets priced below NRs 7,500 for special worship during the month of Shrawan. On this occasion, women especially observe fasts and worship the Shiva temple with great devotion.

Since the month of Shravan and Mondays are considered sacred to Lord Shiva, it is believed that bathing, worshipping, and visiting the Shiva temple early in the morning will fulfil one's wishes and bring unwavering good fortune.

"The month of Shravan is devoted to Lord Shiva and is worshipped throughout the month. There is a belief that keeping the fast for a month on Shrawan will bring the wishes true. I also am taking a month long fast. Today, on the first Monday of the Shrawan, the crowd is heavy, standing in line and worshipping Lord Shiva inside the main temple complex," Samikshya Giri, another devotee told ANI after performing the rituals.

During the month of Shravan, unmarried women observe fasts and participate in processions, praying for a suitable husband, while married women fast for the longevity of their husbands and the well-being of family members.

As per the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and lord Shiva will shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan. (ANI)

