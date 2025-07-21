OnlyFans, an online subscription service allowing users to generate and get paid for adult content, has now been officially banned in China. This came after the Chinese government’s firm stance against such content. It must be noted that pornography is illegal in China, with the authorities endorsing a zero-tolerance policy. Earlier, the government quietly permitted access to OnlyFans after briefly disrupting the services, reportedly to combat rising unemployment. But as per the latest reports, OnlyFans has now been officially banned. The country’s internet regulators have further doubled down on measures to restrict access to the adult content platform, labelling it as “immoral and corrupt western garbage.” China Bans iPhone: Govt Officials Barred from Using Apple Phones For Work.

In December 2024, CNN reported that OnlyFans was blocked in China after a period of being accessible. The popular subscription-based website known for its sexually explicit content has often made the headlines due to its controversial content. However, social media users reported on X that they noticed the site working in late November 2024. Internet users even joked that the government was offering job opportunities for the youth struggling in a grim employment market. Soon, reports surfaced that the site was again inaccessible. OnlyFans Bans Bonnie Blue After Extreme Content Controversy ‘Crossed a Line.’

Beijing usually blocks access to websites at any given time, including those that host pornography, which is illegal in the country. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward sexually explicit content. As per the latest reports, authorities have now reinforced the OnlyFans block as part of a broader campaign against what they describe as “immoral Western influence.” Authorities have gone as far as labelling OnlyFans a symbol of “Western moral decay” and a “Western swamp” undermining public values. The move is Beijing’s ongoing efforts to control digital narratives and shape cultural content.

OnlyFans allows creators to monetise exclusive content, often adult-themed, and has long faced scrutiny for its open platform structure. Although the platform is famously known for its explicit content, some creators also post music and fitness videos.

