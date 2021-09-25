Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had an "extensive and productive" discussion with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the first in-person Quad leaders meeting.

"The discussions with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter were extensive and productive," Modi tweeted along with the pictures from the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit along with leaders of Japan, and Australia in Washington with US President Joe Biden hosting the leaders at the White House.

It was the first in-person Quad meeting. It was hosted by US President Joe Biden. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, was first initiated in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the goal of peace and security in the region.

In his opening remarks at the Quad leaders meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that Quad will work in the role of "force for global good" and asserted that the cooperation among four countries including India, the United States, Australia and Japan in the group will ensure peace and prosperity in Indo-pacific.

Earlier today, PM Modi and US President Biden held their first bilateral meeting since the latter assumed office and discussed bilateral relations including trade, COVID-19, climate challenges, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi, who met Biden at the White House, said in his opening remarks that the bilateral summit was important and seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US. (ANI)

