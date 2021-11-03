Diwali: Ambassadors of Nepal, Vietnam perform 'Rajtilak' of characters of Ramayana in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau and Kenya Ambassador Willy Bett on Wednesday performed 'Rajtilak' of artists playing characters of Ramayana in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to India also performed the ritual ahead of the Diwali festival.

Three of them were seen doing 'Rajtilak' of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman and Goddess Sita.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

On this day, Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

