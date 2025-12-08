Doha [Qatar], December 8 (ANI): On the second day of the Doha Forum, regional leaders and envoys discussed Afghanistan under the theme "Afghanistan's Recovery through Regional Connectivity", Tolo News reported.

Ismatullah Irgashev, the Special Envoy of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, said Uzbekistan views Afghanistan "not as a threat, but as an opportunity", adding that engagement spans multiple sectors, including security.

Also Read | Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official About Relationship With Former Canada PM Justin Trudeau (See Post).

"Without development, there will be no security, and without security, development is also not possible. Therefore, today we engage with Afghanistan in a wide range of cooperation, with security being one of its key pillars," he said, according to Tolo News.

Abdul Hai Qanit, Head of the Strategic Studies Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, told the forum that countries have taken two approaches toward Kabul since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power: an economic approach and a threat-based approach.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka: Death Toll Rises to 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclonic Storm's Fury in Country.

He noted that the economic approach is more effective and aligns with the Islamic Emirate's policy. "Since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, regional countries have adopted two different approaches; one is a security-centric approach that views Afghanistan through outdated security perspectives and as a threat to the region, and the other is an economy-driven approach that engages with Afghanistan for regional integration," he said.

Qanit also highlighted the importance of regional connectivity and Kabul's readiness to engage in dialogue with Islamabad to address tensions.

"The conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan is highly vital for the region because it blocks the southern connectivity route. Afghanistan has full ties with Pakistan; therefore, good relations between the two countries are very important," Tolo News reported.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, the Special Envoy of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Afghanistan, said engagement remains critical and that Qatar is working to help bridge differences between Kabul and Islamabad.

"Qatar is stepping forward to facilitate what's ever is bending between Pakistan and Afghanistan in this regard. So that's why we try to keep the channel always open for, and Qatar has became a host, not just for the international community-led process, it's bilaterally even for Afghanistan with other third countries," he said.

Alongside Afghanistan, the forum also featured discussions on Gaza, Sudan, international tensions and other pressing issues, with participation from representatives of more than 160 countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)