Athens, Apr 24 (AP) Authorities in Greece have arrested six people on the island of Crete in connection with an alleged antiquities smuggling ring that was attempting to sell dozens of ancient artifacts, police said Thursday.

The arrests came after a sting operation on Wednesday, during which the suspects were reportedly trying to sell a collection of antiquities. Investigators say the group operated as a coordinated criminal network, with clearly defined roles, including a leader, go-betweens, and a designated transporter.

Among the recovered items were 15 ancient oil lamps, 17 figurines or fragments, several ceramic vessels, and a marble sculpture believed to depict a child's head. All are thought to date from various periods of ancient Greek history and will be assessed by a state archaeological service.

Police also confiscated metal detectors and scanning equipment believed to have been used to locate buried relics, as well as firearms, ammunition, quantities of cannabis, and more than 3,000 euros (USD 3,200) in cash.

Greece, known for its rich archaeological heritage, has long battled the illicit trade in antiquities. Despite strict national laws, such artifacts remain highly sought-after on the international black market.

All six suspects are facing multiple charges, including membership in a criminal organisation and breaches of cultural heritage protection legislation. (AP)

