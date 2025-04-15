Dubai [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - Dubai Derma 2025 - continued its activities on the second day at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of a distinguished group of doctors, experts, and leading global companies specialising in dermatology, skincare, and laser technologies, showcasing the latest treatments and technologies.

Dubai Derma is the largest event of its kind in the world and reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting the healthcare sector and enhancing its position as a leading medical destination.

This year's edition witnessed the launch of the CINE FIKR DERMA initiative, the first educational-entertainment programme integrating psychiatry and dermatology through an interactive cinematic approach to highlight the relationship between mental health and skin diseases.

Alia Galadari, Consultant Dermatologist at Dubai Health, emphasised the importance of the initiative in enhancing the understanding of the psychological impact on the skin and integrating medical specialties to serve patients holistically.

The conference also discussed on its second day the latest developments in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, alongside scientific sessions and workshops offering practical training on the latest products and technologies.

The event also dedicates the "Derma Business Hub" platform for pre-arranged business meetings between companies and buyers, enhancing opportunities for investment and collaboration in the sector.

The conference continues until tomorrow, organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, in partnership with several specialised dermatology associations at both the Arab and Gulf levels. (ANI/WAM)

