Dubai [UAE], July 9 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Municipality has allocated 3,200 land plots to Emirati citizens in Dubai.

The step is an implementation of the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance decent living standards for Emirati citizens, and under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of Dubai's Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The allocation of the land plots is implemented as per Dubai's Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs' comprehensive citizen housing plans. It supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to achieve sustainable urban development in Dubai and boost the quality of life in Dubai and its global competitiveness.

The allocated plots will be fully serviced and comprise basic and entertainment facilities and parks, which will be implemented per the highest global standards.

During its first year, the committee approved the allocation of 11,500 land plots for citizens and housing loans worth AED7 billion, benefitting around 7,000 people. (ANI/WAM)

