Dubai [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): The Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) discussed during its fourth meeting for 2024 the initiatives and projects that the establishment intends to implement during the first half of 2025, as part of the establishment's strategic plan 2023-2027, which focuses on enhancing the professional and leadership capabilities of female employees in the public, private and semi-government sectors, and contributing to supporting the economic growth of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the topics on the agenda, which included a number of executive and leadership programmes included in the work plan for the upcoming period, as well as the most prominent projects and initiatives that were implemented during the current year, which were crowned by the successful organization of the "Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024", which was held on 26th and 27th November under the theme "The Power of Influence" under the patronage and attendance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's India Trip: In First Foreign Visit After Assuming Office, Sri Lankan President Lands in Delhi, Will Hold Bilateral With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

On the occasion of the fourth meeting of the Board of Directors of the Establishment this year, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, stressed the Establishment's keenness to continue its efforts in cooperation with strategic partners to achieve its mission of advancing the professional and functional capabilities of Emirati women and enhancing their participation in leadership positions in the public, private and semi-governmental sectors, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Her Highness said, "In these efforts and initiatives that support women, we draw inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his directives to provide all the elements to enable women to succeed and enhance their role in the comprehensive and sustainable development process."

Also Read | Cyclone Chido Update: 14 Killed in French Territory of Mayotte As Storm Causes Severe Damage, French Minister Bruno Retailleau Set To Visit Island.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024, with its excellent preparation, arrangement and organisation, the precise selection and diversity of topics discussed over two days, the level of participation and the remarkable success it achieved, has set high standards of excellence that will constitute a new starting point for the Dubai Women Establishment to achieve its mission of advancing the professional and leadership skills of Emirati women and effectively contributing to achieving the objectives of the "Dubai Social Agenda 33" and "Dubai Economic Agenda D33" through high-level training and implementation projects and programmes.

The meeting was chaired by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, with the participation of Board members Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Moza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Executive Affairs Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Khawla Rashid Al Muhairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Huda Essa Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer at Dubai Holding; and Fahima Abdul Razak. Al Bastaki, former CEO of Business Development Sector in the local financial markets, and Naima Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said that the year 2024 was full of initiatives, training and leadership programmes that were launched within the framework of the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Foundation, and Her Highness's keenness to generalise the benefit of these programmes to include female employees of government departments in Dubai, semi-government institutions and the private sector.

Her Excellency pointed out that these programmes were implemented in cooperation with local and international institutions within the framework of the Foundation's keenness to strengthen its influential partnerships in the women's file and to effectively contribute to the country's efforts to find Emirati female leaders who effectively contribute to advancing the development process towards a sustainable economy and a more prosperous society.

She added that the Foundation's work plan for the upcoming period includes executive and leadership programmes, conducting new studies on working women, proposing new policies to enhance their presence in the labour market, and joint initiatives with relevant government entities in Dubai to contribute to achieving the "Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033", which aims to ensure that all segments of the city's society, including citizens, residents and visitors, enjoy the comprehensive concept of integrated quality of life, make Dubai a global leader in quality of life, and consolidate its position as a preferred place to live and work worldwide, and a preferred destination for visitors from all over the world.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors reviewed the projects and achievements of the past period, most notably the Global Women's Forum - Dubai 2024, which witnessed the organisation of more than 130 sessions and workshops that addressed many topics related to the role of women in society, the economy, innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, gender balance, and their active participation in building advanced and prosperous societies around the world.

The Foundation's initiatives during the current year included organising the second session of the "Women in Global Boards of Directors" programme, the Mental Health Programme, and the Dubai Women's Dialogues.

The Council reviewed a presentation of the most important initiatives implemented by the Dubai Ladies Club for members and visitors during the second half of 2024, which enhance its position as a destination for healthy and happy women. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)