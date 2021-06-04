New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on early Friday condoled the demise of former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President & Prime Minister of Mauritius. A towering leader and a special friend of India. Still recall his warmth and graciousness the last time I called on him," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jugnauth has died at the age of 91. He was the country's longest-serving Prime Minister with more than 18 years of tenure. He was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s.

Jugnauth held the post of Prime Minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and later between 2014 and 2017, before passing the torch to his son, Pravind Jugnauth, who is the current Prime Minister of Mauritius.

He also served as President of Mauritius from 2003-2012.

"Deepest condolences to the Jugnauth family and the people of Mauritius. Om Shanti," added Jaishankar in his tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)