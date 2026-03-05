S Jaishankar with Iran Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Kazan, Russia on sidelines of BRICS outreach session in October 2025. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi, March 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had a telecon with the Iranian Foreign Minister during the afternoon.

"Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this afternoon," Jaishankar said.

Further details of the conversation were not immediately disclosed.

India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in Iran and the Gulf region, urging all sides to exercise restraint and prioritise civilian safety. The situation has deteriorated significantly, with increased violence and disruptions to normal life.

There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being are of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

India's trade and energy supply chains are at risk due to the conflict. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days, said the release.

India reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict, emphasising the need for peace and stability in the region. "India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard."

Araghchi currently serves as the Foreign Minister of Iran and has been engaged in diplomatic outreach with several countries on regional and global developments.

The call between the two ministers comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly following a US-Israel military offensive against Iran.

In earlier conversations with Araghchi, Jaishankar conveyed India's "deep concern" over the developments in Iran and the wider region, reiterating the need for diplomacy rather than escalation.

India has consistently advocated dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts in West Asia, given the region's importance for global energy markets and regional stability.

Regional tensions have prompted security advisories for Indian nationals in parts of West Asia, with the government closely monitoring the situation.

India has a large diaspora across West Asia, making stability in the region a key diplomatic priority. (ANI)

