Copenhagen [Denmark], May 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a productive meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday (local time) with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to advance Indo-Danish relations.

During the discussions, Jaishankar also lauded Denmark's solidarity and its support for India's fight against terrorism.

"Delighted to meet FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen this evening. Denmark's strong solidarity and support on combatting terrorism has been truly commendable. Our wide-ranging conversation on bilateral ties and global issues testifies to the strength of our relationship," Jaishankar stated, taking to X.

Earlier in the day, the EAM met with the Speaker of the Danish Parliament Folketing, Soren Gade, expressing appreciation for Denmark's solidarity against terrorism.

"A very warm meeting with Speaker Soren Gade in Copenhagen today. Appreciate his solidarity as India resolutely combats terrorism. Also value his sustained support for building India-Denmark relations," the EAM stated.

Later in the day, Jaishankar engaged with the Indian community in Copenhagen, noting their role in enhancing cultural connections.

"Great to meet with Indian community representatives in Copenhagen. They hold the Indian flag high in Denmark and shape our positive image in this country," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding a successful two-day official visit to the Netherlands from May 19 to 20.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received the EAM, and key discussions focused on advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. This underscored both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

Following this, Jaishankar met with Morten Bodskov, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, in Copenhagen.

Both ministers discussed deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities.

"I was Pleased to meet Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen today. We discussed deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities," Jaishankar wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24. (ANI)

