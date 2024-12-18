New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended National Day greetings to Qatar, highlighting the historical ties and close cooperation between the two nations while reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "National Day greetings to PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_, the Government and the people of Qatar. Deeply value our historical ties and close cooperation."

India and Qatar share warm and friendly relations, marked by regular high-level interactions to further strengthen their partnership.

Their most recent interaction occurred during Jaishankar's official tour to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6 to 9. During the visit, he met Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, and Minister of State, Ahmed Al Sayed, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

In late October, the two countries held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations. Both sides comprehensively reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Qatar bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, trade, investment, energy, education, culture, and people-to-people ties. Discussions also explored avenues to deepen the relationship in areas such as renewable energy, fintech, start-ups, and technology. They exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

Earlier, on September 9, Jaishankar met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Saudi Arabia to discuss advancing bilateral ties.

According to the MEA, cooperation between India and Qatar has been steadily growing within an excellent framework provided by their historically close ties and regular, substantive engagement at the highest levels of government. The large, diverse, and accomplished Indian community in Qatar significantly contributes to the country's progress while nurturing the bonds of deep-rooted friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)

