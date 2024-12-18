Beijing, December 18: A father in his 40s, nearly died of a heart attack while helping his teenage son with homework in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. The man experienced sudden breathing difficulties and chest pain while tutoring his son, a junior secondary school graduate preparing for senior secondary school entrance exams,

According to a report by myNews, Father, identified as Zhang, was quickly taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with acute myocardial infarction, according to a report by City Express on December 12. At the Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, affiliated with Zhejiang University Medical School, a doctor performed emergency artery bypass surgery, successfully saving his life. China Shocker: Doctor Kills Girlfriend by Administering 1,300 Mg of Anaesthesia for Insomnia in Sichuan Province, Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Negligent Homicide.

The heart attack was linked to early-stage coronary artery disease, which was aggravated by emotional strain. Zhang often took charge of his son's studies, scheduling extra practice sessions each evening. This created tension in their relationship, as the teenager felt overwhelmed by the heavy academic demands placed on him by his father. China Shocker: Doctor Punches 82-Year-Old Patient in Face During Eye Surgery, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Zhang also enrolled his son in multiple tutoring centres and took responsibility for transporting him to and from these sessions. His experience mirrors a broader issue faced by many Chinese parents, who have experienced health problems due to the pressure of managing their children's education, reported myNews.

