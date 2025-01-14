Madrid, Jan 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held "productive" talks with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and also discussed regional and global issues.

Jaishankar arrived in Spain on Monday for a two-day official visit.

Also Read | Pakistan: Jailed Former PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Secures Bail in over a Dozen Cases.

"A productive exchange of views with Defence Minister Margarita Robles today in Madrid," he said in a post on X.

"Discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, as also regional and global issues," he added.

Also Read | Joe Biden Signs Executive Order To Boost AI Infrastructure for Large-Scale Operations in US.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar participated in a session organised by the Spain-India Council Foundation, where he was joined by his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

At the session on ‘Strategic Alliances for a Changing World: Spain and India in the 21st Century', he called the India-Spain collaboration "relevant" in a "turbulent world".

"India-Spain collaboration is relevant in a turbulent world, strengthening the global economy and ensuring training and mobility of talent," he said in a separate post on X.

"Spain is also a partner to deepen our relations with the EU, Mediterranean and Latin America. Our governments, businesses and institutions need to work in tandem to realise this potential and prepare for the next phase of India-Spain ties," he said.

On Monday, the minister held an interaction with the Indian community here, before which he met his Spanish counterpart Albares and discussed regional and global issues.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to Spain as the external affairs minister, and it comes nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visited India. PTI GRS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)