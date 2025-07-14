Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday met External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing, where both leaders emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation, according to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua.

During the meeting, Han highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "successful meeting" in Kazan last October, bringing China-India relations to "a new starting point," Xinhua reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

Underscoring the shared status of China and India as major developing nations and key members of the Global South, Han remarked it was the "right choice" for the two countries to be "partners contributing to each other's success," as per Xinhua.

Han also urged both sides to implement the consensus reached by their leaders, continue high-level strategic engagement, and promote stable, healthy development of bilateral relations by respecting core concerns and enhancing pragmatic cooperation.

Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigeria President.

Xinhua reported that Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to building on the leaders' consensus to sustain the momentum of engagement. He noted steady improvement in India-China relations and expressed readiness to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and improve coordination in multilateral platforms. He also conveyed India's support for China's rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The meeting came amid renewed diplomatic efforts to stabilise and rebuild ties following recent tensions.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held a series of high-level meetings in Beijing, ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening ties with China in an evolving global landscape.

Jaishankar held talks with Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), where he wrote on X: "Discussed the changing global order and the emergence of multipolarity. Spoke about a constructive India-China relationship in that context."

In a separate meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister and CPC Politburo Member Wang Yi, the two leaders exchanged views on the bilateral relationship. According to Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, Wang said that "China-India relations have sustained a momentum of improvement and development, which has not come easily and should be cherished with great care." He emphasized the need to adhere to good-neighborliness, mutual trust, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

Reflecting on progress made in recent months, Jaishankar noted, "We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalisation of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquillity there. This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for the smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation."

He further acknowledged the milestone in diplomatic ties between the two countries. "This year, we are marking the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. We appreciate that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra has also resumed after a gap of five years. I thank the Chinese side for their cooperation on this matter," he said.

Jaishankar also emphasized a forward-looking approach to the relationship. "Our bilateral relationship requires that we take a far-seeing approach to our ties. Since our leaders' meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction. Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum. In recent times, the two of us have had several opportunities to meet at international events and carry out strategic communication. It is our expectation that this will now be regular and take place in each other's countries."

Ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar extended his best wishes to China, stating, "It is a pleasure to meet you during my visit here for the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. I appreciate your warm welcome and hospitality. Let me wish the Chinese side a successful SCO Presidency. We will be meeting tomorrow and India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions."

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, Jaishankar planted a pomegranate sapling at the Indian Embassy premises in Beijing. He also interacted with Embassy officials.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "EkPedMaaKeNaam Planted a pomegranate sapling earlier today at the Embassy. Also interacted with our Team @EOIBeijing."

This marks Jaishankar's first visit to Beijing in five years. He arrived in China after concluding his trip to Singapore and is set to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin, along with several bilateral engagements on the sidelines.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing. He wrote on X: "Glad to meet SCO SG Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing today. Discussed the contribution and importance of SCO, as well as the endeavours to modernise its working."

Following his meeting with Han Zheng, Jaishankar posted, "Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

Jaishankar is also expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for a bilateral meeting. The two leaders last met in February on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg, where they reaffirmed the importance of mutual trust and cooperation.

This visit by Jaishankar follows earlier visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to China in June for SCO-related meetings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)