United Nations, Jun 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the UN headquarters here, highlighting the human cost of terrorism and attacks perpetrated by terror groups, including by those based in Pakistan.

The exhibition was inaugurated a day before Pakistan begins its Presidency of the UN Security Council for July on Tuesday.

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Reveals Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

The exhibition titled ‘The Human Cost of Terrorism' has been organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and highlights the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world, and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism.

The exhibition will be on display at two locations in the UN headquarters from June 30 to July 11.

Also Read | Donald Trump Reiterates Vow To Block Iran's Nuclear Ambitions, Claims US Strikes 'Obliterated' Key Sites.

From the 2006 Mumbai terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, the exhibition highlights the numerous terror attacks perpetrated across the globe, names the terror outfits responsible for the attacks and nationalities of the victims of the attacks.

The exhibition is seen as an effort to draw global support for India's campaign against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)