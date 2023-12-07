New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with the visiting team of Macquarie Group, sharing the "strong fundamental and transformational changes underway" in the country.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details of the meeting, posting, "Interacted with the visiting Macquarie group team today. Shared with them India's strong fundamentals, transformational changes underway and our view of the world."

The Australian envoy to India, Philip Green, was also among the team members of Macquarie Group who held a meeting with Jaishankar.

Last month, Jaishankar announced a series of initiatives, underscoring a "real momentum" between India and Australia, which include new consulates on both sides, direct flight connections, advancements in the education field and many others.

The announcements were made by the EAM at a press briefing on the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

Jaishankar highlighted the key aspects of the burgeoning relationship, saying there was "a real momentum in the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership".

Listing the key takeaways of the dialogue, the EAM said, "We saw new Consulates General on both sides, the Australians in Bengaluru, and we are opening ours in Brisbane. More direct flight connections. The opening of the first Australian university campuses in India. An agreement on mutual recognition of educational qualifications. Migration and mobility arrangement." (ANI)

