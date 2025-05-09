New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including cooperation on trade and economic issues, agriculture, healthcare, cultural exchanges, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

During the India-Iran JCM in Delhi on Thursday, the two sides discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. The Indian side briefed the Iranian delegation on the cross-border linkages of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for enhanced regional cooperation to combat the threat."

The two nations welcomed signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Medical Products Regulation and Implementation of the Bilateral Agreement on Customs Cooperation.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Both sides agreed to adopt a humanitarian approach to issues concerning prisoners, fishermen, seafarers and students, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in multilateral fora."

In his opening remarks at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi on Thursday, Jaishankar welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to India. He recalled the meeting held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in 2024.

Jaishankar said, "It's a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India and to co-chair along with you, the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission meeting today. In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian have met in Kazan in October 2024 and given us guidance on how to develop our ties further."

"They've also had a phone conversation on 26th April. Excellency, this is the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. It is a reminder of the closeness of our collaboration and the deep friendship between us. I'm sure that we will mark the anniversary appropriately," the minister said.

He also spoke about 'Operation Sindoor' conducted by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling India's response "measured and targeted." Jaishankar warned that India would give a "firm response" if it faced a military attack.

During his visit to India, Abbas Araghchi called on President Droupadi Murmu. In a post on X, President's Secretariat stated, "Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Welcoming Araghchi, the President noted that while civilisational and cultural ties between India and Iran go back thousands of years, this visit is taking place on the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries."

Araghchi also held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted the significance of the visit. (ANI)

