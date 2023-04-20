United Nations, Apr 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters here on Thursday.

Jaishankar is headed on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic beginning Friday, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2023 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Observers Preparing to Sight Shawwal Crescent in KSA, Announcement on Eid Al-Fitr Soon.

He is scheduled to meet the UN chief in New York on Thursday.

Jaishankar had last met Guterres at the world body's headquarters in December 2022, when India was President of the UN Security Council for the month.

Also Read | Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat Live News Updates: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Meeting in Islamabad To Take Call on Shawwal Crescent, Eid Ul Fitr Date in Pakistan.

Jaishankar had presided over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India's Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains came down on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation Council.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi that Jaishankar's visit to the four countries would provide an opportunity to continue high-level contacts with Latin America and the Caribbean nations and explore new areas of cooperation in a whole host of areas, particularly in the post-pandemic scenario.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)