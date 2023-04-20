20 Apr, 17:22 (IST) Announcement on Shawwal Crescent, Eid Al-Fitr Date in KSA Likely After Maghrib Prayers Preparations are underway in Saudi Arabia to conduct the moon sighting at different locations. The moon sighting will determine the beginning of Shawwal month and Eid al-Fitr 2023 date in Saudi Arabia. A final announcement is expected after Maghrib prayers. Watch this space to catch Eid al-Fitr 2023 moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, April 20: Muslims in Saudi Arabia will gather to sight the moon this evening. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia. Eid or Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. Moreover, the sighting of moon will mark end of ongoing Ramadan month and beginning of Shawwal 1444 month. Like every year, LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Stay here with us to catch instant and accurate Eid moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia.

Eid is celebrated on first day of Shawwal month, which begins after Ramadan ends. Every month in Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar cycle, lasts either for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Muslims try to sight the moon. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month gets over and a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and Muslims welcome a new month after that. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia started observing Ramadan fast from March 23. Accordingly, 29th of Ramadan falls on today i.e. April 20. Therefore, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has asked Muslims in the KSA to try to see the moon this evening and report the sighting, if any, at the nearest court. If the Shawwal crescent is sighted this evening, Ramadan shall end and Eid will be celebrated on April 21, marking the beginning of Shawwal month. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

If no testimony of moon sighting is available, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 21. In this case, Muslims will welcome Shawwal on April 22 and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on the same day. Stay connected with us to get live news updates on Shawwal moon sighting or Eid 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.