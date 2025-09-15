New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to Honduras on its Independence Day.

Jaishankar said India will continue to advance the India-Honduras partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Javier Bu Soto, the Government and the people of Honduras on their Independence Day. Will continue efforts to advance our long-standing partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1967414582605193459

Indian Embassy in Guatemala is concurrently accredited to Honduras. Honduras is now in the process of opening its Mission in Delhi, MEA stated.

India and Honduras enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Considering India's growing bilateral political, commercial, cultural and developmental relations, India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, visited Honduras from 1-3 May 2022.

During her visit to Honduras, MOS called on the President of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. She also met the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, Antonio Garcia and discussed various bilateral, regional and international issues.

Honduras has consistently supported India at the multilateral stage over the years, according to the MEA.

India's development cooperation with Honduras has been robust. As Honduras was facing the COVID-19 crisis, the Government of India donated essential medicines and PPEs to Honduras. Similarly, during challenging times, India has come forward with monetary and material support, such as donating medicines and medical supplies to Honduras in 1998 and providing monetary support in the aftermath of natural disasters, like in October 2005.

India has offered 35 ITEC slots to Honduras for the 2023-24 period. To date, approximately 197 Hondurans have completed capacity-building training courses under the ITEC scholarship.

India and Honduras are witnessing a rapid growth in cultural relations, with the increasing popularity of Indian culture in Honduras. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in May 2022, the ICCR sponsored a Kathak troupe led by Soniya Parchure, which performed at the National Theatre in Tegucigalpa and in San Pedro Sula, the commercial capital of Honduras.

Similarly, ICCR sponsored ICCR Odissi dance group led by Jyotsana Rani Sahoo performed in Honduras to commemorate the 71st Republic Day of India in February 2020. Earlier, ICCR-sponsored dance troupes performed in Honduras in September-October 2011 and September 2004. (ANI)

