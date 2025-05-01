New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday wished the Foreign Minister of the Marshall Islands Kalani Kaneko and the Government and people of the on their National Day. Jaishankar said he looked forward to advancing their Indo-Pacific partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate FM Kalani Kaneko and the Government and people of the Republic of the Marshall Islands on their National Day. Look forward to advancing our Indo - Pacific partnership."

Earlier on November 22, 2024, India dispatched the second consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to four Pacific Island nations - Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru.

Fulfilling a pledge made at the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III) Summit, six Haemo-Dialysis machines accompanied by portable Reverse Osmosis (RO) units were departed to the nations.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Jaiswal wrote, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands Family. Fulfilling India's commitment made at FIPIC III Summit, the 2nd consignment of "Haemo-Dialysis machines with portable RO Units."

"3 units to Republic of Marshall Islands, 1 unit to Independent State of Samoa, 1 unit to Solomon Islands, 1 unit to Republic of Nauru have departed from India. This assistance will help strengthen the healthcare system of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru."

India and RMI cooperate at multilateral fora. During the visit of MoS HRD to Majuro in July 2018, RMI expressed strong support for India's permanent membership at the reformed UNSC. RMI extended support for cosponsoring India's resolution to proclaim 21 June as the International Day of Yoga at the UN, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Since 2005, India has provided more than USD 1.8 million as assistance to RMI for various projects relating to purchase of equipment, disaster relief, national export strategy, community and local government projects harnessing solar energy, water and sanitation among others. In September 2020, 7,500 tablets of HCQ were sent to RMI as medical assistance. (ANI)

