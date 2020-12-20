Jurm [Afghanistan], December 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first tremor felt at 6:09 am. No casualties have been reported.

According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)