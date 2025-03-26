Kathmandu, Mar 26 (PTI) A moderate earthquake hit Nepal's northwestern Humla district on Wednesday evening, with no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, an earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre located at Kalika area of Humla district, situated 425 kilometres northwest of Kathmandu, at 7.44 pm.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre at Tingri county of Tibet at 6.27 pm, which was also felt in Kathmandu, according to the centre.

