Taipei [Taiwan], April 8 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the coast of Taiwan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 23:36 GMT on Thursday, 44 kilometres (27 miles) southeast of the town of Hengchun. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There are no reports about any victims or damage.

Taiwan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

