Tibet, April 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet on Wednesday at 3:50 am (IST), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Wednesday.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 26 kilometres. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at latitude 27.87 N and longitude 87.65 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 16/04/2025 03:50:33 IST, Lat: 27.87 N, Long: 87.65 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet at 11:01 am (IST), a statement by the NCS said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 15/04/2025 11:01:56 IST, Lat: 28.90 N, Long: 87.67 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on late Monday night, another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet at a shallow depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 14/04/2025 21:48:42 IST, Lat: 31.56 N, Long: 93.40 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS posted on X. (ANI)

