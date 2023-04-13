Suva [Fiji], April 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Fiji is a country in the South Pacific. It is an archipelago of more than 300 islands.

The earthquake occurred at 11:57:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit Fiji on Thursday at a depth of 393.7 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 19.672°S and 177.751°W, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)

