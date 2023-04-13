Singapore, April 13: A 41-year-old Indian-origin man, who was serving a life term in a Singapore prison for killing his mother, died of blood poisoning in 2022, the State Coroner was quoted as saying by media reports on Thursday.

Sujay Solomon Sutherson, died from multi-organ failure due to septicaemia or blood poisoning on September 8, 2022, said State Coroner Adam Nakhoda, who ruled out foul play in a report dated March 30, 2023, according to a report by The Straits Times newspaper. 'Not for India, Go Away': Indian Muslim Couple Denied Free Ramzan Treats at FairPrice Outlet in Singapore.

Sutherson had a medical history that included schizophrenia, vitamin B12 deficiency and sensory ataxia – a loss of body coordination due to nerve impairment.

Sutherson, who had plunged a knife into his mother's neck, stabbed her again with a second knife, and then slit her throat with a third in 2012, was convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on August 11, 2015. He was incarcerated in Changi Prison. Sutherson was shifted to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and admitted to the intensive care unit after he fell ill in September 2022.

The working diagnosis was that he was in septic shock. This occurs when a person's blood pressure has plummeted due to an infection. On September 6, 2022, the hospital informed Changi Prison that he was critically ill. Indian-Origin Teen in Singapore Charged for Cheating on Bank, Abetting Money Laundering.

He died two days later, according to the news report. According to the coroner's report, Sutherson's uncle, who visited him in prison about once every three weeks, said he had not raised any issues concerning his incarceration during the visits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)