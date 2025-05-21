Dushanbe [Tajikistan], May 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tajikistan on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck the region at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 21/05/2025 11:45:58 IST, Lat: 37.94 N, Long: 72.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier on Tuesday, the region was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 3.9, On: 20/05/2025 15:46:29 IST, Lat: 37.05 N, Long: 71.86 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS said.

On May 8, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck the region at a depth of 10km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 08/05/2025 08:25:03 IST, Lat: 38.81 N, Long: 70.64 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

On May 6 too, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck the region, as per the NCS.

In a post on X, it said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/05/2025 13:38:30 IST, Lat: 39.30 N, Long: 73.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

Shallow earthquakes like these are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation. (ANI)

