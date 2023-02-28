Dushanbe [Tajikistan], February 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Tajikistan on Tuesday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck at 09:51 am at a depth of 185 kilometers at a longitude of 72.95 and a latitude of 37.90.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 09:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.90 & Long: 72.95, Depth: 185 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on Twitter.

This is the second earthquake to strike the Central Asian country today as earlier this morning an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 had struck the country at 05:31:54 IST, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan," NCS said. (ANI)

