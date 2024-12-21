Kathmandu, December 21: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E. The details were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Centre of Seismology. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Taplejung District, No Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 21/12/2024 03:59:03 IST, Lat: 29.17 N, Long: 81.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal." Further details are awaited.

