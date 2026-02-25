Kabul [Afghanistan], February 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 80km.

Also Read | South Korea Jeju Island Controversy: India Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Jeju Island in South Korea After Sachin Awasthi's Viral Video.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 25/02/2026 16:42:03 IST, Lat: 36.94 N, Long: 71.43 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2026619695940669746?s=20

Also Read | PM Modi Israel Visit: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Compliments Prime Minister Narendra Modi Upon His Arrival in Israel, Says 'You Are a Great Leader'.

Earlier on February 23, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region at a depth of 25km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 23/02/2026 22:31:06 IST, Lat: 36.66 N, Long: 71.64 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2025983544951230824?s=20

On February 20, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the region at a depth of 70km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.7, On: 20/02/2026 18:39:54 IST, Lat: 35.52 N, Long: 69.98 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2024837547109847438?s=20

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)