Tokyo [Japan], September 21 (ANI): A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan at 1:55 am (IST) on Tuesday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 1593 kilometres NE of Tokyo at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Amazon Bans 600 Chinese Brands From Its Store For Abusing Review Policy.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 01:55:24 IST, Lat: 46.23 & Long: 152.56, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1593km NE of Tokyo, Japan," tweeted NCS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)