Kathmandu, May 20 (PTI) The Nepal government on Tuesday appointed noted economist and former National Planning Commission vice-chairman Dr Biswo Nath Poudel as Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, the country's central bank.

The decision to appoint Poudel as the 18th governor of the central bank was made during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, government's spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He Will Cut Back on Political Campaign Spending After Heavily Backing Donald Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election.

Poudel's appointment concludes a 45-day leadership vacancy in the country's central bank, following the retirement of former governor Maha Prasad Adhikari on April 4.

Poudel brings an extensive background in economics, public policy, and international cooperation. He received his PhD in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2010.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

He has previously served as vice chairperson of the National Planning Commission, senior economic advisor at the Ministry of Finance, and chief economic advisor to the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)