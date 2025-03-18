New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, Espen Barth Eide, has welcomed the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)-India Free Trade Agreement, calling it a "very positive step" to boost trade relations between India and Norway.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The EFTA (European Free Trade Association)-India Free Trade Agreement is a very positive step to enhance India-Norway trade relations. There are already over 100 Norwegian companies here and more will come and I have seen a strong interest from both sides."

"India is the most populous country in the world, its economy is growing rapidly...it is going to be a good relationship. And it is interesting that today as I am here, our Parliament is giving its final approval to this treaty which was negotiated and signed by the governments last year," he added.

Further he expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming India-Nordic summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed in Oslo. "We are very much looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi. It will be in my hometown-Oslo," Eide stated.

Eide also highlighted India's interest in strengthening ties with the five Nordic countries. "I am glad to hear that the Indian government also wants to strengthen ties with the five Nordic countries not only individually but also as a group," he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, has called for global support and unity to respect territorial integrity.

"We need global support and global unity to respect territorial integrity... We agreed to ceasefire unconditionally. So, now it is important to get unconditional answer from the Russian side to support the US proposal. Ukrainian side is ready. We want to end this war this year," he said.

Notably, the Raisina Dialogue, which is being held in Delhi from March 17-19, is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. It is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. (ANI)

