Cairo [Egypt], February 11 (ANI/WAM): Egypt has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people's right to return to their homeland, self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.

In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Egypt emphasised that, in light of the critical and decisive phase the Middle East is facing, the only solution to the threats to regional and international peace and security posed by the Israeli occupation and its recent aggression on Gaza and its consequences is for the international community to embrace an approach that upholds the rights of all peoples in the region without discrimination or distinction, including the rights of Palestinians who endure an Unprecedented denial of his fundamental rights, including the right to live peacefully on their land.

Egypt urged the international community, including all its global and regional components, to unite behind a political vision for resolving the Palestinian issue, based on ending the historic injustice faced by the Palestinian people and restoring their inalienable and legitimate rights.

The statement reaffirmed Egypt's stance against any compromise of these rights, including the right to self-determination, land and independence.

It reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the right of return for Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland, in accordance with human rights values and international law, including United Nations resolutions, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Egypt stressed that ignoring international legitimacy in addressing regional crises threatens the foundations of peace, efforts and sacrifices made to maintain and establish it over decades.

Egypt reaffirmed its determination to continue working with all regional and international partners to achieve comprehensive and just peace in the region and to establish an independent Palestinian state on its land, in accordance with international law based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with Jerusalem as its capital. (ANI/WAM)

