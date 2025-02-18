Cairo, Feb 18 (AP) Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal to remove the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip and take over the territory.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the summit would be held in Cairo on March 4 allow for further “logistical and objective preparations.”

The summit, which had been scheduled for February 27, came after Trump's proposal sent shockwaves across the region.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected any displacement of the territory's population. Israel has welcomed the proposal, which human rights groups say could amount to forced displacement in violation of international law.

Trump has suggested the Palestinians could be resettled in Egypt and Jordan, both of which have vehemently rejected the idea. Egypt has said the proposal could undermine its nearly half-century peace treaty with Israel. (AP)

