Cairo [Egypt] September 7 (ANI): An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced seven Pakistani nationals to death for smuggling over two tonnes of heroin by sea.

The decision came after police recovered narcotics worth approximately 2.5 billion pounds that were smuggled in through the Red Sea in 2019, Pakistan Observer reported.

Two Egyptians and one Iranian national has also been sentenced to the same punishment.

According to reports, all suspects were discovered with narcotics in concealed storage of the vessel, including almost 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine, Pakistan Observer reported.

Death sentence or 'capital punishment is legal in Egypt with over 44 executions were carried out in 2016, 35 in 2017, and 43 in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights groups have criticised Egypt's "significant spike" in documented executions, which has increased by more than thrice. (ANI)

