Beijing, Jun 22 (PTI) Eight primary school children in southwest China have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to save their friend, authorities said on Monday.

The incident happened in China's Chongqing Municipality.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Mizoram CM on Situation in the Northeastern State Due to Earthquake Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

According to the district publicity department, the students fell into the river in the village of Tongjia in Tongnan District at around 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims were students of a local primary school. They were playing by the river when one of them fell into the water. The rest of the students jumped in an attempt to save the victim, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Rally in Tulsa Likely to Emerge as 'COVID-19 Super Spreader Event', Says Brown University Health Expert.

The bodies have been retrieved by the rescuers, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)