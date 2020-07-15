Lahore, Jul 15 (PTI) An eight-year-old Pakistani girl died in a hospital on Wednesday after she was gang-raped by two men in a village in Punjab province, sparking outrage among the locals who demanded public hanging of the rapists.

According to police, the girl, the daughter of a rickshaw driver, was playing outside her house on Monday at Buttar Dograan-Chawinda village in Sialkot district, some 130 kms from Lahore when two suspects gave her some intoxicant in juice and took her to a deserted place. They gang-raped her and tortured her.

The suspects fled when some locals reached there after hearing the child's screams. The girl was shifted to a hospital in Sialkot in a critical condition where she died on Wednesday due to excessive bleeding, police said.

The family and local residents held a demonstration and blocked a road to protest against the incident and police apathy.

They demanded that the culprits be arrested and hanged publicly.

They ended the protest after the district police chief Mustansar Feroze told them that the accused have been arrested.

The girl's family also demanded to include Anti-Terrorism Act section in the FIR against the suspects.

In 2018, a country-wide outrage was witnessed over the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur, some 50 kms from Lahore.

For the first time in the country's history, an anti-terrorism court handed down death penalty to the suspect, Imran Ali, 23, after four-day proceedings.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down death penalty to a suspect on three counts in a rape and murder case of a minor boy in Chunian city, some 70 kms from here.

According to police, the convict had killed the boy after sexually assaulting him.

