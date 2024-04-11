Tokyo [Japan], April 11 (ANI): Internationally known Buddhist teacher Lobsang Tubten Jigme Gyatso, prominently known as the Arjia Rinpoche, revealed to Japanese lawmakers the ongoing human rights violations in Tibet inflicted by China.

During his visit to Japan, Rinpoche was invited to the Japanese National Parliament, popularly known as Diet in Tokyo, a press release by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

During his visit, Rinpoche met with the Japanese Parliamentarian Group, monitoring China's human rights violations.

Lobsang Tubten Jigme Gyatso is a Mongolian, who was recognised as the 8th Arjia Rinpoche at the age of two in 1952 by the 10th Panchen Lama.

Rinpoche revealed how China invaded Tibet and destroyed monasteries, religious artefacts, and how monks, including him, were forced to disrobe and denied religious education.

He further talked about how the 11th Panchen Lama recognised by the Dalai Lama was kidnapped and how a false Panchen Lama was installed through dubious means, the press release said.

Rinpoche said that he was given a high religious position, only to be controlled and used by the communist leadership.

When he was asked to tutor the false Panchen Lama and forced to do things against his religious faith, he decided to flee Tibet, he said.

Another Japanese lawmaker, Shimamura Hakubun, thanked the Rinpoche for the information provided.

Hakubun also mentioned that it greatly helped the parliamentarians to get firsthand information on Chinese religious atrocities in Tibet.

He assured Rinpoche that Japan would do its best to address Chinese repression in Tibet and southern Mongolia.

According to the press release, Arjia Rinpoche attended to questions from lawmakers on how Japan could further extend help, the relationship with Japanese monasteries, and Tibetan independence.

During his session at the Diet, Rinpoche requested the issuance of statements of support from the Japanese government and the public.

On the relationship with Japanese monasteries, Rinpoche said Japanese sangha members greatly respect the Dalai Lama and have maintained a good relationship with the Tibetan Buddhist community.

On the independence issue, Rinpoche explained the Dalai Lama's Middle Way Approach and requested the support of the Japanese parliament. (ANI)

