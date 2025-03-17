Abu Dhabi [UAE] March 17(ANI/WAM): The Endowment and Society Conference concluded today after two days of activities that ran under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The event was organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, at Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

Addressing the conference, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the theme of this conference aligns perfectly with the 'Year of the Community': "Under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we seek to mobilise all efforts and resources while fostering collaboration between individuals and societal institutions to cultivate a national environment that drives sustainable development, promotes responsibility, and advances the nation's progress."

Addressing the guests of the UAE President, Sheikh Nahyan said, "Your presence among us here in the conference is a sincere reflection of the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in achieving unity of thought and productive collaboration among individuals and institutions of the nation."

"The theme of this conference also coincides with the noble initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in establishing the 'Father's Endowment' initiative that embodies the noble teachings of Islam in honouring parents," Sheikh Nahyan said.

"The UAE is now a model to be emulated in the fields of endowments and charitable work. Thanks to God, we are a nation committed to the principles of humanitarian giving and social solidarity--principles that were firmly established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. These principles faithfully and sincerely reflect the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has emphasised the necessity for individuals and all societal institutions to play an active role in the nation's progress and to be effective partners in achieving comprehensive development across all its regions," he noted.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, said that endowments are a great concept that embodies the wisdom of Islamic Sharia in strengthening the foundations of cooperation among members of society and caring for those in need... In this world, endowments serve as a reserve for future generations and as an ongoing charity for the donors, who continue to receive its rewards.

"This embodies the principle of sustainable benefit, as a defining characteristic of endowments is the enduring nature of the endowed asset and the continuous allocation of its proceeds to charitable causes designated by the donor. Consequently, endowments are governed by a comprehensive framework of regulations designed to safeguard and strengthen their purpose while ensuring the well-being of their beneficiaries."

For his part, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, affirmed that the purpose of endowments is always to be a lifeline for the heart of society, which thrives on giving, and fulfilling the needs of its members, whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, along with esteemed dignitaries and officials, toured the accompanying Endowment Exhibition, which showcased the history of endowments in the UAE through illustrated galleries and digital platforms. The exhibition highlighted the stages of its development and growth throughout the history of the UAE, as well as the laws regulating endowments and their development.

The conference was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darei; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; along with distinguished scholars who are guests of His Highness the UAE President, officials from endowment institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and experts in endowment affairs in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

