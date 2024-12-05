Dubai [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): Horizon Terminals Limited (HTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has announced the successful completion of the Horizon JPUT Pipeline Connectivity Project in Singapore, a key project undertaken by Horizon Singapore Terminals Pte Ltd (HSTPL), and Jurong Port Universal Terminal Pte Ltd (JPUT). The project marks a significant milestone in HTL's international expansion and in Singapore's oil and petroleum infrastructure development, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs for customers.

The project involved the construction of a new pipe rack connecting both terminals, equipped with a 24-inch pipeline for Fuel Oil and a 20-inch pipeline for Clean Petroleum Products. This state-of-the-art infrastructure mitigates operational risks and significantly reduces transfer times between the two terminals. The first successful pipeline transfer was completed in January 2024, offering substantial cost savings to customers of both terminals.

Built on Jurong Island in 2006, Horizon Singapore Terminals has enjoyed a strong partnership with Jurong Port Universal Terminal, which was established next door in 2007. Over the years, the two terminals have expanded their collaboration, starting with a Mutual Aid understanding and the construction of a firewater line in 2009. This partnership, grounded in mutual trust, naturally progressed to the current pipeline connectivity project, benefiting customers of both terminals.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC and Chairman of Horizon Singapore Terminals Pte Ltd (HSTPL), emphasised the broader impact of the Horizon JPUT Pipeline Connectivity Project, stating, "The successful completion of the Horizon JPUT Pipeline marks a pivotal moment not only for Singapore's energy infrastructure but also for the region. This project strengthens our global footprint and reinforces ENOC's position as a global energy leader".

"JPUT is delighted with the successful completion of the inter-terminal pipeline connection. This new infrastructure strengthens our partnership with Horizon Singapore Terminals, expands service offerings for our customers, and enhances the collaborative ecosystem between our terminals" said Loh Wei, CEO of Jurong Port Universal Terminal.

The new pipeline reduces the reliance on short-range shipping operations, decreasing marine traffic in the port and increasing the safety of essential long-range vessel movements. Additionally, this development lowers carbon emissions, supporting more sustainable operations. (ANI/WAM)

