Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): In celebration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, ENOC Group reaffirmed its commitment to putting the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and partners at the forefront of its operations.The Group, which recognised 56 ENOC Segments, business unit and employees for their significant contribution towards health and safety, highlighted its outstanding HSE performance in 2022.

The HSE Excellence Awards recognised exceptional performance in health and safety under 11 categories including Best Performing Segment Award, Best Performing Corporate Department Award, Best Performing Business Unit Award, Partner Recognition Award, Best HSE Innovation/ Project, Best OH /Wellness Programme, Best Environment Project, HSE Heroes Award, Best Risk Management Coordinator, Best Business Continuity Management Champion, and HSE Champion Award.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "We always affirm that our employees are our most important and valuable asset. From this perspective, we prioritise health, safety, and environmental policies in all our business sectors. We are constantly keen to adopt the latest government policies and standards in this regard."

"Recognising our teams who scored the highest results in terms of health, safety, and environment is an affirmation of our unremitting efforts to ensure the health and safety of all our employees, customers, and assets, and our commitment to instilling a work culture based on the foundations of safety and efficiency."

The Group's Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) reduced from 0.51 in 2016 to 0.05 in 2022, indicating a reduction of 98 per cent same period.

The Group also successfully conducted safety cant LTIFR in addition to a 90 per cent reduction in Lost Time Injuries as compared to campaigns for its contractors in five languages, which saw 95 per cent contractors within business units in attendance.

Over the course of the year, ENOC's Fire Training and First Aid Centre were recognised as a Government of Dubai-approved First-Aid training facility and 3,682 employees completed various studies on firefighting training.

The Group also launched several occupational health and wellbeing campaigns, conducted a safety culture survey with its employees, and completed HSE audits in line with its continued commitment to health and safety. (ANI/WAM)

