Ankara [Turkey], July 22 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

“The leaders discussed in detail the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement during the phone call held at the request of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter.

During the conversation, Erdogan also emphasised that Turkey has made “intense efforts” to maintain peace.

On July 17, Russia announced it was suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, was scheduled to expire at 5 pm ET.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow will not renew the agreement, saying it "has been terminated." The deal had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, as per the CNN report.

In withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that its government was removing guarantees for safe navigation in the Black Sea, according to CNN.

Russia and Ukraine, both have warned each other against the travelling of ships in the Black Sea, saying that it will be considered as "potential military cargo".

Moscow had also accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for “combat purposes”.

While, Kyiv hit back at Moscow, stating that Russia must stop playing hunger games with people around the world. (ANI)

