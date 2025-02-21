New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that great leaders will emerge from School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), who will lead in various fields. He called establishment of SOUL an important step towards the journey of "Viksit Bharat."

In his address at the SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi on Friday, PM Modi said, "The development of citizens is very important for nation building...The development of best leaders in various fields is very important and it is the demand of time. And that is why the establishment of the School of Ultimate Leadership is an important and big step towards the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'."

He said that the large campus of the SOUL will be ready soon near the GIFT city. He said that this institution will take leadership in architecture as well.

"The large campus of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) will be ready very soon near the Gift City. And today, while coming here, chairman showed me its entire model, plan. I really think that this institution will take leadership from the point of view of architecture as well. Today, as the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is taking a first big step in its journey, you must remember your direction and aim. Swami Vivekananda Ji had said give me a hundred energetic young men and women and I shall transform India. Swami Vivekananda ji wanted to remove India from slavery and transform India. And he believed that if he had 100 leaders, then he would not give India freedom but make India a number one country," he said.

PM Narendra Modi said that today every Indian is working for the Viksit Bharat of the 21st century. He said that best leadership is needed in every sector and aspect of life.

He said, "Today every Indian is working day and night for Viksit Bharat of the 21st century. In such a situation, even in the country of 140 million, we need best leadership in every sector, in every vertical, in every aspect of life and not just political leadership. There is a huge scope in the School of Ultimate Leadership to establish the leadership of the 21st century. I am hopeful that great leaders will emerge from the School of Ultimate Leadership who will lead not only in nation, but across world in various fields Some young people after training from here, might achieve a new position in politics."

Recalling the time when Gujarat and Maharashtra were separating, PM Modi said, "Any country when it progresses, natural resources have their role to play. But more than that, human resources play a big role. I remember when the movement for the separation of Maharashtra and Gujarat was going on, we were kids then. But at that time, this was also a discussion what will Gujarat do by separating? It (Gujarat) has no natural resources. There is no mine, no coal. There is nothing it will do. There is no water, there is desert and then there is Pakistan. What will it do? And people of Gujarat only have salt and what else? But look at the power of leadership, today the same Gujarat is everything."

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam. Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay was also present with the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave from February 21-22 will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences. School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance public good.

The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

Earlier on February 14, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Bhoomi Poojan for SOUL's state-of-the-art campus in Gandhinagar. The SOUL campus, set to be developed over the next two years at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, will span 22 acres near Gujarat Biotechnology University on GIFT City Road. (ANI)

