Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) A hardline Buddhist monk, who was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to head the task force for the establishment of a "One Country, One Law" concept in Sri Lanka, on Monday said that ethnic divisions must be shed to create a united Sri Lankan community as the nation cannot move forward by being divided.

The 13-member task force is headed by Buddhist monk Galagodaaththe Gnanasara, who became a symbol of anti-Muslim hatred in the country. Gnanasara's Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or the Forces of Buddhist Power was implicated in the anti-Muslim riots in 2013.

The "One Country, One Law" was Rajapaksa's election slogan in 2019 when he was elected president with an overwhelming support from the island's Buddhist majority.

The task force has been entrusted with the job of preparing a draft Act for the implementation of the "One Country, One Law" concept.

The final report is to be submitted by February 28, 2022 after monthly reports to Rajapaksa on its progress.

Gnanasara said that ethnic divisions must be shed to create a united Sri Lankan community.

According to a report in the Colombo Page, Gnanasara said the task force is well aware of the issues faced by the Sinhalese, Tamils and Muslims in Sri Lanka.

The monk asserted that the country cannot move forward by being divided, the report said.

The task force has four Muslims as members but no representation has been allowed for the minority Tamils.

Asked on the absence of Tamils in the task force, he said, “really, I don't believe not even Muslim members are required... In this country, whatever is being done, questions are asked if there is a Tamil or if there is a Muslim. What is that for? Talent is what is needed. Tamils, Sinhalese or Muslims are irrelevant to give opportunity to the talented.”

He said Tamil representation could be allowed but “we have to say this. Jaffna Tamils do not like it if a Kandyan Tamil is chosen. That is the truth. So, in an atmosphere where there is no consensus among the community, we should be careful in choosing people.”

The "One Country, One Law" was promoted by the ruling SLPP to win the support of the Sinhala majority as a counter to the rising Islamic extremism.

The "One Country, One Law" campaign gained added impetus after the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks blamed on the extremist Islamic group National Thowheeth Jamaath.

At least 270 people died due to attacks on churches and Colombo's luxury hotels by the members of the group.

